Sweden Charges Former High-Tech Worker With Spying For Russia

(Bloomberg) -- Swedish authorities charged a 47-year-old man previously employed with a high-tech industry with spying for Russian intelligence services.

The man, who wasn’t identified, was detained in February 2019 during a meeting in central Stockholm with a Russian intelligence officer who worked under diplomatic cover in Sweden, the Swedish Security Service said in a website statement on Monday. He is suspected of having been handing information to Russia “for several years.”

State broadcaster SVT identified the defendant as a Swede who had worked as a consultant for Volvo Cars in Gothenburg and Scania CV in Sodertalje.

