(Bloomberg) -- Sweden’s economy could avoid a contraction this year as looming rate cuts will provide relief to households, according to economists at SEB AB.

The bank, which is Sweden’s biggest by market value, expects the country’s economic output to increase by 0.1% this year, having previously predicted an 0.4% contraction. SEB’s economists now expect that the Riksbank will bring some relief in May by lowering its benchmark rate to 3.75% from 4%. They had previously expected the first cut in June.

“Although economic activity will be weak for a while longer, a deeper slump seems avoidable,” SEB said in an outlook report published Tuesday. “Due to lower inflation and falling interest rates, downside risks have decreased significantly.”

The forecast comes after recent inflation outcomes have shown that price pressures are subsiding, and SEB believes the central bank will respond with a string of easing measures, taking its benchmark rate to 3% by the end of this year. That could support a recovery in consumption from the second half of this year, according to the bank.

“Household consumption continues to be the main factor in determining how deep and protracted the downturn will be, and lower inflation and interest rates will continue to reduce downside risks,” it said.

