(Bloomberg) -- The nationalist Sweden Democrats remained the largest party in the final poll by YouGov ahead of this Sunday’s Swedish election, marking a stark contrast to results in other surveys and ratcheting up uncertainty ahead of the vote.

Backing for the anti-immigration party rose to 24.8 percent in the YouGov poll, published in Metro newspaper, from 24.2 percent in a prior poll. That makes the party bigger than both the ruling Social Democrats, which were supported by 23.8 percent, and the Moderates, which were backed by 16.5 percent.

The rise of the Sweden Democrats, which wants the country to leave the European Union, is unnerving investors. Sweden’s krona is trading near the lowest in almost nine years.

But debate has swirled around the reliability of YouGov’s poll, which is based on a self-recruited web panel. In the latest Ipsos poll, the Sweden Democrats were supported by just 16.3 percent and in a poll of polls by Swedish Radio, backing stood at 19 percent.

Backed by only 3.6 percent voters, the YouGov poll also shows that the Green Party won’t reach the 4 percent threshold for getting seats in parliament. Still, the red-green bloc of Social Democrats, Greens and the Left Party remains the largest at 36.8 percent compared with just 33 percent for the four-party opposition Alliance coalition.

Here are the results of the YouGov poll of 1,511 interviews on Aug. 30-Sept. 1:

Sweden Democrats 24.8% vs 24.2%

Social Democrats 23.8% vs 21.9%

Moderate Party 16.5% vs 15.8%

Left Party 9.4% vs 9.2%

Center Party 6.0% vs 7.9%

Liberals supported 5.7% vs 5.3%

Christian Democrats 4.8% vs 3.8%

Green Party 3.6% vs 5.1%

