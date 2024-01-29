(Bloomberg) -- Sweden returned to growth in the last three months of 2023 following two consecutive quarters of contraction and hopes are rising that the country’s economy will begin a recovery later this year.

Gross domestic product, adjusted for calendar effects, grew by 0.1% in the fourth quarter compared with the prior period, according to an initial estimate published by Statistics Sweden on Monday. Economists surveyed by Bloomberg had forecast a 0.3% expansion, following robust outcomes for the first two months of the quarter.

The Swedish economy has been one of the hardest hit in Europe by rising borrowing costs, as many households have large debts with interest rates fixed on short terms. That has led to lower spending at the same time as home prices have slumped and housing construction has plunged. That weak domestic demand is partly offset by the country’s export sector.

Fourth-quarter growth was most likely boosted by a “surprisingly sharp rise in exports of goods,” Nordea Bank Abp chief analyst Torbjorn Isaksson said in a note. Meanwhile, a separate release from the statistics agency showed that retailers saw sales drop 2.2% from a year ago in December.

The “very weak trend” for retail sales illustrates muted demand from households, Isaksson said. “In addition, exports will probably weaken going forward. Thus, the GDP reading supports the view of rate cuts, despite headline numbers being better than feared.”

In December, economic output decreased by 0.3% from the previous month, according to Statistics Sweden.

Despite a gloomy near-term outlook, many forecasters have become more optimistic in recent months, betting that receding inflation could make the country’s central bank start moving away from its restrictive monetary policy, while also allowing more government spending. Most economists now expect that the largest Nordic country will be able to avoid a second straight year of economic contraction in 2024.

Sweden plans to publish more detailed fourth-quarter GDP on Feb. 29.

