(Bloomberg) -- Sweden’s two main political blocs appeared to be neck-and-neck after exit polls on Sunday night, while the nationalist Sweden Democrats cemented their position as the election’s likely kingmakers.

The Social Democrat-led coalition of Prime Minister Stefan Lofven was backed by 39.4 percent, according to an exit poll published by broadcaster SVT. The opposition parties that make up the so-called Alliance bloc had 39.6 percent, while the Sweden Democrats garnered 19.2 percent. A separate exit poll by TV4 also had the main blocs in a dead heat, but only gave the Sweden Democrats 16.3 percent.

Sweden is the latest European country in which a populist surge fueled by anti-immigration sentiment is changing the political landscape. Though Lofven has presided over an economic upswing that has fed a rise in employment, he appears poised to lead his party to one of its worst results since 1921, with the Social Democrats set to get around 25 percent of the vote.

The Sweden Democrats, meanwhile, are celebrating their ascent after rising from obscurity a little over a decade ago to a position of incontestable political influence today. Their leader, the 39-year-old Jimmie Akesson, attributes his success to challenging what he characterizes as the political correctness of the establishment. Most notably, he’s been an outspoken critic of the rising number of immigrants in Sweden. He’s also worked hard to gentrify a party that has its roots in Sweden’s white supremacist movement, drawing in more voters.

Speaking after the exit poll, Sweden Democrat group leader Mattias Karlsson said an unstable post-election period won’t be his party’s fault. “Because we are the only party who are open to discussions and dialogue with everybody else, and we are ready to take responsibility and to try to give Sweden a very stable new government,” he said.

The uncertainty created by an inconclusive result will be “difficult for the markets,” said Jonas Thulin, head of asset management at Erik Penser Bank in Stockholm. “This is the most uncertain result we have had in modern times” and a second election could become a “possible scenario” that investors need to consider, he said.

“The Sweden Democrats have done well during the entire mandate period, and have grown gradually,” said Magnus Blomgren, an associate professor of political science at Umea University. “What does that say about Sweden? There’s no doubt that this election campaign has shown a tougher climate in Sweden, in terms of what’s said publicly and how the debate has been carried out.”

Lofven has made clear he won’t work with the Sweden Democrats and is urging cooperation across other parties to block the nationalist group’s influence. Meanwhile, Akesson has signaled he’s ready to topple a minority government led by Lofven. That would create an opening for Ulf Kristersson, the leader of the opposition Moderates, to try to become the prime minister of an Alliance government. Moderate party secretary, Gunnar Strommer, said after the exit polls were published that he thinks “it’s pretty clear” Lofven will need to resign.

If Lofven doesn’t resign, he faces a confidence vote in parliament two weeks after the election. If he loses that, the speaker of parliament presents a new candidate to become prime minister. If that person fails to form a government, it opens the door to fresh elections within three months.

Blomgren says the likely election outcome reflects not only the fact that the immigration issue was prominent in voters’ minds, “but also the disappointment over the established parties. This is an indication that there’s a disbelief in the established parties in a fairly pronounced way.”

