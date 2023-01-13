(Bloomberg) -- Apartment prices in Sweden have slumped close to levels last seen before the Covid pandemic kicked off, as the country’s ongoing property slump shows no signs of easing.

Nine months of sustained losses have lopped off a large chunk of the build-up of Swedish home values, after an increase in borrowing and living costs fed through to prices. That’s made the biggest Nordic country one of the corners in the world that are seeing the deepest drops in the residential real-estate market.

While detached houses still change hands at prices somewhat higher than those before the March 2020 outbreak, spikes in the price of electricity are weighing on demand for homes with higher energy needs in the cold Nordic winter.

House prices are now down 15% from their peak, and apartment prices by 14%, according to data published by realtor organization Svensk Maklarstatistik on Friday, which tracks the housing market in almost real time. It provides no overall figure for the market.

The data is largely in line with the HOX Valueguard index, which combines apartments and houses and is tracked by the central bank. Most economists expect a 20% peak-to-trough decline.

The development in Sweden is emblematic of a global trend, as years of ultra-loose monetary policy is reversed, increasing the cost of capital and weighing on property markets. Housing prices declined significantly in countries including Canada, Australia and China last year, and in December, prices of German residential properties dropped for the first time in over a decade.

Sweden has seen a particularly steep drop, in what former Riksbank chief Stefan Ingves has characterized as a “day of reckoning” for a housing market that he has long warned had too many incentives for risky borrowing.

Detached house prices fell 3% in December from a month earlier, while prices for apartments declined 1%, Maklarstatistik said.

Swedish realtors, hard-pressed by a slower sales pace as well as dropping prices, are pinning their hopes on the housing market in the capital region of Stockholm leading the way toward stabilization, as prices there were unchanged from the previous three months.

