(Bloomberg) -- Sweden’s government wants to spend 876 billion kronor ($104 billion) on building and maintaining highways and railroads over the coming 12 years as part of the Nordic nation’s plan to achieve carbon neutrality by 2045.

The proposal adds 176.5 billion kronor to the previous vision, making it the country’s biggest ever framework plan for such spending, Infrastructure Minister Tomas Eneroth told journalists in Stockholm on Friday. It will apply from 2022, if approved by lawmakers.

“This a a big leap toward making Sweden the world’s first fossil-free welfare country,” said Climate Minister Per Bolund, stressing the need to develop new main lines, reduce emissions from transport, and link the country’s three metropolitan regions.

The plan still implies that a much-debated high-speed railway network will be built, as previously agreed with the government’s budget allies, the Liberals and the Centre Party, the ministers said.

