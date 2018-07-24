(Bloomberg) -- Swedish authorities said the risk of fires spreading across the country will hit extreme levels this week as emergency services battle dozens of blazes that have already destroyed more than $100 million worth of forested land.

"The situation is extremely serious,” the Swedish Civil Contingencies Agency said in a statement. "The dry and hot weather continues.”

Sweden is now fighting four "critical" fires, with the risk of additional blazes deemed to be "very high," especially in the south and in an area west of the capital Stockholm, authorities said. The natural disaster gripping Sweden comes amid a Europe-wide heatwave that has also led to blazes in the south. In Greece, more than 20 people have died as fires grip the Athens area.

According to Sweden’s SOS Alarm service, which handles emergency calls, there were between 30 and 40 fires burning across the country on Monday. The Swedish Forest Agency estimates that about 25,000 hectares of forest and land is burning, or has burned, which represents a value of 900 million kronor, or just over $100 million.

Summer temperatures have hovered around 30 degrees Celsius across large parts of Sweden this year. Precipitation has been unusually low, with parts of southern Sweden experiencing their driest season on record. From across Europe, governments have sent hundreds of firefighters as well as water-bombing planes and helicopters to Sweden in what local media have described as the European Union’s biggest effort on record to help a member state with forest fires.

--With assistance from Kati Pohjanpalo.

To contact the reporter on this story: Niklas Magnusson in Stockholm at nmagnusson1@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Tasneem Hanfi Brögger at tbrogger@bloomberg.net;Jonas Bergman at jbergman@bloomberg.net

©2018 Bloomberg L.P.