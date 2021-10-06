(Bloomberg) -- Sweden’s public health authority has decided to halt immunizations with Moderna Inc.’s Covid-19 shot for people aged 30 or younger because of concern over potential side effects.

The authority cited indications of increased risk for heart inflammation, such as myocarditis and pericarditis, according to a statement on Wednesday. Moderna shares fell as much as 4.2% in pre-market trading in New York.

“We are monitoring the situation closely and are acting rapidly to ensure that Covid-19 vaccinations are constantly as safe as possible, while also providing protection,” said Anders Tegnell, Sweden’s chief epidemiologist.

The public health watchdog is instead recommending the vaccine from Pfizer Inc. and BioNTech SE for that age group. The recommendation will be in place until Dec. 1.

“People who have been vaccinated recently, with a first or second dose of the Moderna vaccine, don’t need to be concerned as the risk is very small,” Tegnell said. “But it’s good to be aware of what symptoms you need to be vigilant of.”

Last week Slovenia temporarily halted administering the Johnson & Johnson vaccine after the death of a young woman who had received it. Earlier this year, a number of countries placed age restrictions on AstraZeneca Plc’s shot due to links with other potential side effects.

