24m ago
Sweden Has Fulfilled Agreement With Turkey on NATO Bid, Foreign Minister Says
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Sweden has fulfilled its obligations to Turkey under a trilateral agreement signed last year to pave the way for membership in NATO, Foreign Minister Tobias Billstrom said, reiterating the government’s position.
Billstrom’s comments come after Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan ruled out supporting Sweden’s bid to join the North Atlantic Treaty Organization in response to the burning of a Koran in Stockholm at the weekend.
“We have delivered on all parts of the agreement and will continue to implement it,” Billstrom said in a session with the European Parliament’s foreign affairs committee, adding he hopes that his country could become a member of the alliance “soon.”
©2023 Bloomberg L.P.
Politics
BNN Bloomberg Picks
-
7:04
A quarter of Canadians think prices will eventually fall. Here's why that's unlikely
-
10:45
Discount grocers to outperform conventional stores as food prices surge: Report
-
9:03
Missing your favourite lunch spot? How food courts are emerging from the pandemic
-
4:53
'Rage applying': The latest social media trend by fed-up workers
-
7:41
Emerging market opportunities: Three hot picks from Ramiz Chelat
-
5:11
Four-day work week gaining mainstream momentum in corporate Canada: poll