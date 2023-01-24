(Bloomberg) -- Sweden has fulfilled its obligations to Turkey under a trilateral agreement signed last year to pave the way for membership in NATO, Foreign Minister Tobias Billstrom said, reiterating the government’s position.

Billstrom’s comments come after Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan ruled out supporting Sweden’s bid to join the North Atlantic Treaty Organization in response to the burning of a Koran in Stockholm at the weekend.

“We have delivered on all parts of the agreement and will continue to implement it,” Billstrom said in a session with the European Parliament’s foreign affairs committee, adding he hopes that his country could become a member of the alliance “soon.”

