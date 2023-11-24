(Bloomberg) -- The number of new housing starts in Sweden this year fell to the lowest level in more than a decade, as building activity grinds to a near-halt following a decline in home prices and increasing borrowing costs.

In the nine months through September, construction started on about 20,950 new homes, which is 55% less than in the year-ago period and the lowest for the period since 2012, according to preliminary data released by Statistics Sweden on Friday.

Housing starts have fallen since last year, when Sweden saw one of the world’s biggest declines in residential property prices. The data from Statistics Sweden, which will likely be materially revised owing to a lag in reporting, comes amid warnings from the industry that the plunge in home construction could lead to large-scale job cuts and an exacerbated housing shortage.

An indicator from the company Byggfakta, published earlier this month, signaled an annual rate of about 22,000 housing starts, which is less than a third of what authorities believe is needed to keep up with demand.

The slump is also set to weigh heavily on Sweden’s economy, as the construction industry accounts for about 11% of gross domestic product and employs about 350,000 people. Most forecasters now expect the Nordic country to see its output contract for two consecutive years.

