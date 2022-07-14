(Bloomberg) -- Consumer prices in Sweden surged to a fresh record, putting pressure on the country’s central bank to raise interest rates faster than it currently plans to.

The Riksbank’s target measure, CPIF, rose 8.5% from a year earlier in June, marking another three-decade high, according to data released by Statistics Sweden on Thursday. Economists surveyed by Bloomberg expected prices to rise by 8.1%, while the central bank had projected an 8% gain.

The reading marks a ninth consecutive month of inflation exceeding the Riksbank’s forecast, and comes after Riksbank Governor Stefan Ingves admitted that the bank has had a “bad year” as a forecaster.

In an effort to curb price increases, policy makers increased the bank’s key rate to 0.75% last month after they completed a drastic pivot in April from one of the most cautious views globally on scaling back stimulus.

The move, which aligned the Riksbank with other central banks that have embarked on what may be the most aggressive global monetary tightening since the 1980s, is expected to be followed by further rate hikes. The Riksbank expects the policy rate to reach close to 2% by the beginning of 2023, and Ingves has said that even more hikes may be needed.

In June, a surge in prices on food, electricity and fuel contributed to the accelerated pace of inflation, Statistics Sweden said in a statement.

