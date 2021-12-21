(Bloomberg) -- Sweden will introduce a range of new measures to curb Covid-19 transmission as hospitalizations increase in the Nordic country.

From Dec. 23, large events will have to require proof of vaccination for entry, restaurants may only serve seated patrons and events that take no safety measures will be capped at 20 participants, Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson said at a press conference Tuesday.

Sweden has long been spared from the most recent wave of the disease that has swept across Europe and prompted countries to impose severe restrictions. However, in the last 14 days the number of people hospitalized with Covid-19 in Sweden has increased by more than 40% and the omicron variant could fuel an accelerating surge of infections.

“We have a new virus variant and the situation has changed,” Andersson said. “We need to do what is needed and it will get tougher for a while.”

