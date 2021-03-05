(Bloomberg) -- Sweden’s Liberal Party announced it will cease to support the Social Democrat-led government of Premier Stefan Lofven after the elections due next year.

Lofven’s minority Cabinet has ruled with the backing from the Liberals and the Center Party after the inconclusive 2018 election, after a deal keeping the anti-immigration Sweden Democrats out of power.

The conditions for liberal politics “are best if Sweden gets a new prime minister and a new government after the next election,” party leader Nyamko Sabuni said in a speech on Friday.

Still, the Liberals will continue to honor the deal that helped put the Social Democrats in power until after the 2022 budget is finalized, as long as the other budget allies honor their promises.

Sweden’s main opposition party, the Moderates, have taken the lead as the Nordic nation’s biggest party, ahead of Lofven’s governing Social Democrats, a poll from Aftonbladet/Demoskop showed earlier on Friday. With just 2.7% support, the Liberals continued to poll below the 4% threshold needed to win seats in parliament.

