(Bloomberg) -- Sweden is scrapping its Covid-19 restrictions from next week citing a higher rate of vaccinations and a manageable situation in hospitals despite what it calls a massive increase in transmission.

“It’s time to open up Sweden again,” said Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson at a press conference in Stockholm.

The biggest Nordic nation joins a growing list of European countries, including Italy, Switzerland and France, as well as neighbors Denmark, Finland and Norway, to relax rules under pressure from a pandemic-weary public.

Under current rules in Sweden, public outdoors events have been capped at 500 participants, and bars and restaurants needed to close no later than 11 p.m. That will all end from next Wednesday.

“The pandemic is not over, but it’s on its way into a brand new phase,” Andersson said.

