(Bloomberg) -- Sweden’s government will propose changing both migration and criminal policies in an effort to stem a wave of gang-fueled violence that has made September the deadliest month for gun crimes since 2019.

“Swedish legislation is not designed for gang wars and child soldiers, but we are now changing that,” Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson said Thursday in a televised address to the nation.

The recent escalation in violence is connected to two rival gangs slugging it out for dominance in the drugs trade, according to a report by state broadcaster SVT. One of the gangs is led by Rawa Majid — better known as “the Kurdish Fox” — who is believed to be running his criminal enterprise from Turkey. Majid has been remanded in absentia in relation to a case involving the seizure of more than 800 kilos (1,760 pounds) of drugs.

The Swedish premier summoned the country’s police chief and the head of the armed forces to a meeting on Friday to see how they can better work together in response to the criminal gangs.

“I hope that all parties in Sweden’s Parliament can now gather around the powerful and groundbreaking measures that are needed,” Kristersson said.

