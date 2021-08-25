1h ago
Sweden May Join Ranks of Nordic Peers With Female Premier
(Bloomberg) -- The resignation of Sweden’s Stefan Lofven brings the largest Nordic economy a step closer to its first-ever female prime minister, with Finance Minister Magdalena Andersson, who has held the reins of the economy throughout the pandemic, considered his obvious heir. While Sweden regularly takes top positions in gender parity rankings along its Nordic neighbors, it’s the only country in the region to have been solely run by men. Andersson has yet to comment on whether she intends to stand.
