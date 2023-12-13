(Bloomberg) -- Sweden’s government, authorities and banks must cooperate to strangle a criminal sub-economy that is fueling a surge in gun violence, the country’s finance minister said.

Sweden has seen an unprecedented rise in the number of gang-related firearm killings in recent years, with boys in their early teens involved as both victims and perpetrators. The wave of violence, which has claimed hundreds of lives and shocked the Nordic country known for its generous welfare system, has also led to concerns about its economic prospects.

“The fact that we have a situation where children are killing children, where shootings and explosions have become everyday occurrences, affects us all as individuals,” Finance Minister Elisabeth Svantesson said in an interview. “What fuels all this is money, and from my perspective, if we want to break the gangs and end the deadly violence, we have to strangle the criminal economy.”

Law enforcement authorities estimate that total revenues of the criminal economy could be as high as 150 billion kronor ($14.3 billion), or 2.5% of gross domestic product. The threat is taking on a more ubiquitous character as gangs who started running drugs in disadvantaged neighborhoods are graduating to economic crime. The largest source of income for organized crime is now fraud, and gang members are nestling in to legitimate businesses and public services.

The Swedish economic crime authority earlier this year warned that gang members are steering companies in the health-care sector, and newspaper Svenska Dagbladet has reported that gangs are using payouts from music streaming service Spotify to launder criminal money. At NK, Sweden’s equivalent to Harrods department store, cash is set to be phased out to avoid handling dirty money.

Credit reference agency UC, meanwhile, has warned that its data on bankruptcies may be skewed by an increasing number of defaults that are linked to organized crime.

Svantesson said she is well aware that bankruptcies are used as a method of defrauding the state with bogus claims for post-bankruptcy employee benefits, and said her government is “turning every stone to see what legislative measures or methods we can use to turn off the taps.”

Her comments come after Riksbank Governor Erik Thedeen last week warned that the gun-crime epidemic could pose a long-term threat to Sweden’s prosperity, as it erodes a culture of trust that has underpinned the success of the nation’s export-dependent economy. The problem has also been highlighted by business leaders, and a recent poll from Stockholm’s Chamber of Commerce found that eight in ten businesses in the capital region believe that gang crime makes it less attractive for visitors, investments and skilled employees.

“There is a great risk that if we do not reverse this, which we are absolutely determined to do, it may affect the willingness to invest in Sweden, and companies’ desire to stay here,” the finance minister said. “It is a systemic threat, and a matter of life and death.”

Still, the crime wave is just one of multiple challenges facing Svantesson and the government. The economy is already in a recession and the European Commission forecasts that Sweden will be the only European Union member to see its output shrink next year. That would mark a second consecutive year of contraction for the country, for the first time since the global financial crisis.

Even as unemployment is rising and a near-standstill in housing construction weighs on the economy, the government has pledged to run a cautious fiscal policy until inflation is defeated, unless things turn much worse.

“Next year is going to be tough, and we see that unemployment will rise, with about 35,000 to 40,000 more people out of jobs than this year,” she said. “The budget is adapted to that, but we are following developments closely. If the economic downturn becomes deeper, or more difficult in a different way than we have foreseen, there is room to do more.”

--With assistance from Gina Turner.

