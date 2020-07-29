Sweden opens up to greater travel within the Nordic region

The Swedish government has lifted its previous advice against “unnecessary travel” to Norway, Denmark, Switzerland and the Czech Republic.

The move “is another step towards the desirable goal of a Nordic region that’s free from obstacles for people to move,” Sweden’s Foreign Minister Ann Linde said in a statement.

For certain other countries within the European Union, the European Economic Area and the Schengen area, as well as the U.K., the government’s advice against unnecessary travel is extended to Aug. 12.

The development comes as Sweden’s Health Agency pointed to what it calls “very promising” data around the COVID-19 pandemic. “The curves are going down and the curves for the seriously ill are beginning to approach zero,” state epidemiologist Anders Tegnell said on Tuesday.