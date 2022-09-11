(Bloomberg) -- Sweden’s right-wing opposition narrowly overtook the lead from the Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson’s camp in preliminary vote count, the country’s Election Authority said.

A bloc that includes the Sweden Democrats, led by Jimmie Akesson, is likely to gain 175 mandates in the 349-seat parliament in Sunday’s elections, versus 174 for the alliance that would be led by the ruling Social Democrats, according to data based on 5,132 of 6,578 districts counted. The results cement the ascent of Akesson’s party, which was previously shunned as extremists by all established parties.

