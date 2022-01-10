(Bloomberg) -- Sweden will introduce new restrictions to curb an unprecedented surge in Covid-19 infections, Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson said Monday.

Restaurants won’t be allowed to seat groups larger than eight and will have to close by 11 p.m. Public events with more than 50 people are only permitted if attendees present proof of vaccination. The curbs take effect on Wednesday.

“The situation has undoubtedly worsened,” Andersson said at a press conference. “We need additional measures for some time to curb transmission and reduce the pressure on health care.”

On Wednesday, Sweden registered almost 24,000 new Covid-19 cases, which is more than twice the highest number during the previous peak. Sweden’s hospitals now have twice as many patients with Covid-19 as before Christmas, with admissions increasing rapidly in the past week.

(Government corrects date on which curbs take effect)

