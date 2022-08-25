(Bloomberg) -- The Swedish government is studying whether different sectors of the economy have unjustifiably pushed up prices amid the highest level of core inflation in three decades.

The National Institute for Economic Research has been commissioned to analyze price increases in the Nordic region’s biggest economy to ensure companies do not “exploit high inflation,” Sweden’s Finance minister Mikael Damberg said in an emailed statement.

Unjustified corporate pricing power would drive up inflation even more and “would impact Swedish households, particularly those with low margins,” Damberg said.

In its latest economic tendency survey, the institute found that Swedish companies were enjoying good profitability compared to the average rate from the past 20 years. The pricing review will be completed by Dec. 5.

