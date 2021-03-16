(Bloomberg) -- Sweden has decided to pause Covid-19 vaccinations using AstraZeneca Plc’s shot, the country’s health agency said in a statement.

The agency will await the outcome of reviews conducted by the European Medicines Agency and the Swedish health department on possible side effects from the vaccine.

The Nordic nation joins a growing number of European countries, including Germany, France and Italy, that have this week decided to suspend the use of the vaccine.

Read More: Europe Vaccine Campaign in Turmoil Ahead of Astra Verdict

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.