Mar 16, 2021
Sweden Pauses AstraZeneca Covid Shot While EMA Reviews
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Sweden has decided to pause Covid-19 vaccinations using AstraZeneca Plc’s shot, the country’s health agency said in a statement.
The agency will await the outcome of reviews conducted by the European Medicines Agency and the Swedish health department on possible side effects from the vaccine.
The Nordic nation joins a growing number of European countries, including Germany, France and Italy, that have this week decided to suspend the use of the vaccine.
