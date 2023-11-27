(Bloomberg) -- Swedish refiner Preem AB is planning to convert part of its Lysekil oil refinery to renewable fuels production, the company said in a statement.

The reconstruction of facilities at Lysekil will begin in 2024 and is scheduled for completion in 2027, the company said. Lysekil will continue to process crude, Preem said by email.

The company, which operates two oil refineries, has previously said it is aiming to phase out use of crude oil in fuels production by 2035. A unit known as an isocracker, which currently makes diesel, will be converted to make renewable diesel and sustainable aviation fuel in the conversion.

(Corrects scope of the conversion.)

