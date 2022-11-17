(Bloomberg) -- The funding crunch afflicting Sweden’s leveraged property sector intensified late on Wednesday after a privately owned landlord signaled it needed more time to repay bonds that fall due next year.

In what may be among the first instances of real-estate worries spilling over to the country’s bond market, little-known property developer Sehlhall Holding AB turned to its creditors to amend terms on its debt.

With about $10 billion of bonds falling due next year amid a spike in borrowing costs, Sweden’s commercial real-estate firms are scrambling to avert a financing squeeze by resorting to asset sales, spin offs and bank loans. Without lenders stepping in to help, some will be left with no alternative than restructuring their debt piles or tapping the stock market to raise funds.

Sehlhall specializes in developing and running social infrastructure properties such as care homes and schools that cater to publicly funded tenants, much like its better known competitor SBB, formally called Samhallsbyggnadsbolaget i Norden AB.

Stockholm-based Sehlhall cited “current weak market sentiment as a result of geopolitical turmoil, high inflation and increased market uncertainty” for its request to amend and extend the notes.

Sehlhall asked its bondholders to extend the maturity date of its krona notes to October 2024 from the scheduled expiry date of March 2023. It’s also seeking to switch the coupon structure to a floating rate plus 800 basis points from the current fixed rate of 8%, according to a written procedure.

Bondholders representing about 45% of the adjusted nominal amount of the notes have said they will vote in favor of the request. A majority of at least 66.66% is required for the changes to take effect, the landlord said.

In August, Sehlhall hired SEB AB and Swedbank AB to explore refinancing possibilities for the notes. Those same banks are now solicitation agents on the proposed debt restructuring.

