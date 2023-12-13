(Bloomberg) -- Swedish lender Svenska Handelsbanken AB has been crowned the safest commercial bank in Europe. Short sellers seem to think otherwise.

Handelsbanken is the second most-shorted bank in the Bloomberg Europe 500 Banks and Financial Services Index after Italy’s Mediobanca, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. The Stockholm-based lender’s large exposure to Sweden’s ailing real estate market partly explains why some investors are taking a dim view of it, several analysts have said.

The short interest contrasts with Handelsbanken’s distinction as being named the ‘safest commercial bank’ in Europe by the trade publication Global Finance Magazine. The ranking is based on an assessment of lenders’ credit ratings, the magazine said in September.

But that designation is seen by some as shaky given Handelsbanken has the largest exposure to Swedish real estate among the Nordic banks. Rating firm Moody’s Investors Service has said it may cut the bank’s credit rating owing to its relatively high sensitivity to the ailing sector. Such a move would be the lender’s first downgrade by the firm in over a decade.

Much of the threat to Handelsbanken rating stems from Sweden’s commercial real estate market, which has been hit hard by rising funding costs and falling valuations as central banks have hiked interest rates at a rapid pace. Next year alone, roughly $12 billion worth of bonds and hybrid debt issued by Swedish real estate companies will come up for refinancing.

In addition, the Swedish economy faces some of the bleakest economic prospects in the European Union, with forecasters increasingly anticipating a two-year recession. Bankruptcies in October hit the highest level for the month since at least 1999, led by a crashing construction sector.

“We feel confident in our credit quality,” a Handelsbanken spokeswoman said by email. “Investors who are taking a short position in the share don’t have to believe that the share price will fall. Over the past six months, our stock price has performed better than other comparable banks on the Stockholm Stock Exchange.”

Other observers agree with the more sanguine view on Handelsbanken. The lender’s prudent lending standards suggest it won’t suffer significant losses on its property loans, according to Erik Eikeland, a portfolio manager at Stockholm-based asset manager Alcur Fonder AB.

“We are not very worried” about Handelsbanken’s lending, Eikeland said by email. The bank “has a conservative approach and offers secured loans at low loan-to-value levels.”

So far, Handelsbanken has remained relatively unscathed from the turmoil in the Swedish property market. The lender set aside next to no credit provisions in the third quarter, signaling it’s not concerned about worsening asset quality. Instead it reported the highest quarterly profit in its history.

Some investors are still skeptical, and Handelsbanken’s shares have underperformed its Nordic peers over the past twelve months.

The lender’s loans to the property industry warrant “a more cautious view on impairments,” Jefferies analyst Alexander Demetriou said by email. He has an underperform recommendation on the lender.

