(Bloomberg) -- Sweden’s government is proposing in its new budget bill that green investment projects should be eligible to receive state credit guarantees.

The proposal, based on an agreement between the government and its budget allies, the Center party and the Liberals, “aims to enable more large industrial investment projects in Sweden that contribute to achieving the goals of the environmental goal system and the climate policy framework,” the government said in a statement.

The credit guarantees will be assessed on the basis of technology-neutral criteria and issued for several years starting from the first half of 2021. In 2021, the credit guarantees would amount to a maximum of 10 billion kronor ($1.14 billion). For 2022, the guarantee framework is estimated at 15 billion kronor and for 2023 at 25 billion kronor.

The measures will be designed to be compatible with European Union state aid rules.

