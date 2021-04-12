(Bloomberg) -- Sweden’s economy is poised for a sharper rebound than the government previously expected as its manufacturers make a strong comeback.

Gross domestic product will grow 3.2% this year, compared with the 3% predicted in December, Finance Minister Magdalena Andersson told reporters in Stockholm on Monday. Next year, the expansion is seen at 3.8%, up from the previous forecast of 3.7%.

The biggest Nordic economy has weathered the pandemic better than much of the rest of Europe, thanks in large part to its generous welfare system, widespread digitalization and a relatively low reliance on tourism. So far this year, Sweden’s main stock index is up roughly twice as much as the benchmark for European equities.

Read more: Europe’s Region of Resilience Shines Brighter in Gloom of Crisis

“By the end of this year, we’ll be back at the GDP level we had before the crisis,” Andersson said. “The Swedish economy’s resilience is impressive.”

But the vaccine roll-out remains a point of uncertainty. The government said earlier this month it was postponing its inoculation target due to delivery delays. Sweden now expects that everyone older than 18 will be able to get at least one dose of the coronavirus vaccine by Aug. 15. It had previously planned to reach the entire adult population by mid-year.

The finance ministry sees unemployment this year at 8.7%, and 7.9% in 2022, with both forecasts lower than previously expected.

“Growth is expected to rapidly increase again during the second half of the year when the infection rate drops and restrictions can gradually be lifted,” the ministry said.

