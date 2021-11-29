(Bloomberg) -- Sweden’s Social Democrat leader narrowly won a vote in parliament re-electing her as prime minister, easing the political turmoil in the largest Nordic nation prompted by her resignation last week.

Magdalena Andersson, 54, will form a one-party government after lawmakers approved her candidacy on Monday by a two-vote margin. Having become Sweden’s first female prime minister last Wednesday, she resigned the same day when her junior partner in government quit following a defeat in parliament over the budget.

Sweden’s recent instability is a result of an increasingly fragmented legislature. The emergence of the nationalist Sweden Democrats over the last decade has sapped support for mainstream parties and made it difficult to form stable coalitions.

Andersson’s government will control less than a third of the seats in parliament, and will depend on the support of three smaller parties.

The Sweden Democrats, who have 62 seats out of 349 in the legislature, will seek a shot at power next year in a September election that’s likely to focus on rising gun crime and tension over immigration.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.