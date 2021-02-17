(Bloomberg) -- The Swedish government has fleshed out tougher new measures under pandemic laws to help the country cope with a potential resurgence in Covid-19 cases.

“There is a significant risk of a third wave of infection,” Sweden’s minister for health and social affairs Lena Hallengren told reporters on Wednesday.

Amid “a concerning” increase in cases over the past week, the government is now proposing five new measures that will make it easier to “shut down parts of Swedish society,” Hallengren said.

The proposals would let the government close shopping centers, gyms and restaurants, as well as allowing it to impose new restrictions on theme parks, zoos and museums. There will be a new system to control social gatherings and public events, according to the minister.

Hallengren also says municipalities should be given more powers to stop the risk of overcrowding in certain areas. Anyone in violation of the ban could be fined 2,000 kronor ($240), she said.

The proposals are now being submitted for consultation with a deadline of Feb. 26.

