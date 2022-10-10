(Bloomberg) -- Sweden will deny Russia access to its investigation into detonations that ruptured Nord Stream gas pipelines, Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson said.

“Preliminary investigations in Sweden are confidential, and that obviously also applies in this case,” Andersson, who leads an interim government, said at a news conference at a navy base in southern Sweden.

Russia has demanded that its authorities and state-owned gas company Gazprom PJSC should be included in the investigation of the damage. Andersson said her office is working on a response to the Russian letter, which was received last week.

The Swedish security service has concluded that the Nord Stream leaks were caused by subsea detonations. Andersson said that in addition to the preliminary investigation, Swedish authorities are coordinating with Denmark and Germany.

“This happened in Sweden’s exclusive economic zone and not on our territory, so it is not an attack on Sweden, but it is serious, not least considering the backdrop of a tense security-policy situation,” Andersson said. “We unfortunately need to be prepared that other incidents may happen.”

Read More: Nord Stream Leaks Caused by Detonations in Sign of Sabotage

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.