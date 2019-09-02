(Bloomberg) -- One of Sweden’s state pension funds has fired its chief executive officer after he was caught breaking internal trading rules.

Johan Magnusson was dismissed after running the $36 billion AP1 fund for roughly a decade, the Stockholm-based investor said on Monday. Magnusson, who was born in 1959, “unfortunately no longer has the board’s continued confidence,” it said. The board has chosen AP1’s legal counsel, Teresa Isele, to be acting CEO until a permanent replacement is found.

AP1 declined to elaborate when contacted by phone. The sudden departure of the long-standing CEO marks the latest example of high-ranking members of Sweden’s financial community losing their jobs amid questionable circumstances. In March, Birgitte Bonnesen was fired as the CEO of Swedbank AB, after she misled the public about the bank’s involvement in a Baltic money-laundering scandal.

Pension funds in Sweden have recently been given more freedom to invest in riskier assets. New rules this year gave the industry more flexibility to buy non-listed assets. At the same time, they now only need to hold 20% of the portfolio in bonds, down from 30%.

