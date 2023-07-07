(Bloomberg) -- Sweden’s retailing monopoly on alcohol was dealt a legal blow with a Supreme Court ruling that may pave the way for foreign online retailers to sell beverages to the Nordic country.

The court ruled that Denmark’s Winefinder ApS should be allowed to market its products in Sweden, dismissing complaints by the state monopoly, Systembolaget. The ruling is a defeat for Systembolaget, which has had exclusive rights to sell alcoholic beverages in Sweden since its founding in 1955.

Winefinder offers its wine online for home delivery to consumers in Sweden. The Supreme Court said those purchases should be viewed as legal private import of alcohol, marking the end of a long legal process against the company, which started operations in Sweden 16 years ago.

While the Swedish system for restricting sale of alcoholic beverages has broad public and political support, it has faced several legal challenges since the Nordic country joined the European Union in 1995. The accession effectively ended Systembolaget’s monopoly on selling alcohol to restaurants, and in 2003, a ban on wine and beer advertising was lifted. Parties that make up the current coalition government have also argued in favor of allowing small-scale producers to sell their beverages at production sites.

Thursday’s ruling could open the doors to an influx of online retailers that have so far not operated in the biggest Nordic country with 10 million inhabitants.

