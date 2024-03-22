(Bloomberg) -- Board members and executives at Sweden’s biggest pension fund Alecta should not be held personally liable for decisions that led to $3.1 billion in losses from failed investments in 2023, an auditor has said.

Current and former members of the board of directors at the fund should be granted discharge for 2023, auditor Ohrlings PwC recommended. That view, published in Alecta’s annual report Friday, extends to Chief Executive Officer Peder Hasslev and his predecessor, Magnus Billing, as well as former chairman Ingrid Bonde.

The decision ultimately rests with the shareholders — trade unions and employer groups — who get to vote on the matter at the annual general meeting due April 25. Not being discharged from liability would leave the executives open to future legal actions regarding conduct over that fiscal year.

Hasslev acknowldged in the report that things have gone wrong for the fund and that change is needed.

“We fully understand that it created disappointment, irritation and concern,” he said. “We will be better than this.”

Alecta, which oversees 1.2 trillion kronor ($114 billion) of retirement savings for a quarter of Sweden’s population, has come under fire in the past year after racking up large losses on risky investments, including $2 billion from Silicon Valley Bank and two of its now-defunct peers in the US.

Attention has since shifted to the fund’s stake of just under 40% in heavily indebted Swedish landlord Heimstaden Bostad AB. It’s working to offload properties to raise funds as borrowing costs have surged. Alecta took a 19% writedown on that investment in the fourth quarter.

“Our largest holding, Heimstaden Bostad, was also negatively affected by the interest rate trend,” Hasslev said. “It also became clear that the current shareholder agreement was not optimal for Alecta. This led to a significant decline in value for us during the year.”

Both the Swedish financial watchdog and public prosecutor are looking into the investments, and many senior managers left the fund in 2023. Since then, Alecta has twice announced candidates for a new chairman — the first had his candidacy rescinded and the second was elected but left after just a week in the role.

“I want to assure our customers, the labor market parties, employees and other stakeholders that we take what happened very seriously,” Hasslev said. He also said the company is carrying out a program to improve governance, and competence and culture.

The returns on Alecta’s defined-contribution pension plan totaled 8.7% during 2023, compared to an average of 9.3% during the past five years, according to the company.

--With assistance from Christopher Jungstedt.

