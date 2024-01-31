(Bloomberg) -- Swedish pension group Alecta has plunged into yet another crisis after botching the appointment of a new chairman.

Only a week after nominating a former governor of Denmark’s central bank to take the helm of the troubled fund, Alecta abruptly changed course, citing “a conflict of interest” and proposing a different candidate.

The next chairman will be responsible for restoring the company’s reputation after a series of ill-judged investments.

The fund, which manages $90 billion in Swedish pension money, announced on Tuesday night that Lars Rohde wouldn’t get the position after all, citing the fact that he was about to accept a board seat at another company. Rohde has been put forth as a candidate for the board of Nordea Bank Abp, the Nordic region’s biggest lender, whose asset management arm oversees €360 billion ($390 billion) in assets, the bank confirmed in a press release on Wednesday.

In lieu of the central bank veteran, Alecta named former Svenska Handelsbanken AB chief executive officer Carina Akerstrom to the top job. The high-profile reversal has raised questions about whether the fund adequately did its due diligence.

Alecta has been in crisis mode since last spring, when it lost roughly $2 billion in the collapse of several niche US banks. Sweden’s financial watchdog is now investigating the fund over those losses and a large property bet, which also prompted public prosecutors to look into bribery charges involving former and current Alecta managers.

Kenneth Bengtsson, who as chairman of Alecta’s supervisory board helped oversee Rohde’s recruitment, told local newspaper Dagens Industri that the former bank governor had assured him that he wasn’t involved in any other hiring processes that could pose problems. Then, Bengtsson says, Rohde called him on Friday to disclose his new position.

On Monday, Bengtsson told Rohde that the two jobs would be incompatible, according to the report.

Rohde disagreed with Alecta’s interpretation, saying he “saw no possible conflict of interest between the two companies” that could not be dealt with under the usual rules pertaining to such situations. In an emailed comment to Bloomberg, Rohde said he had first been contacted by Nordea, and that he had given the bank “a final commitment” for his availability before Alecta.

Nordea agreed with Rohde’s viewpoint, seeing no “significant” potential conflict of interest in the former governor holding both roles, Niko Pakalen, head of the bank’s nomination committee, told Bloomberg in an emailed response to questions. The Cevian Capital AB partner said Nordea had carefully evaluated the issue since committee members began discussing the job with Rohde last autumn.

Sorting out its top management is a key step for the pension fund, which is under scrutiny for its large bet on privately-owned landlord Heimstaden Bostad AB. Alecta spent $4.6 billion building up a 38% stake in the company, which is now scrambling to offload properties amid credit-rating downgrades and a steep jump in borrowing costs.

Read More: Sweden’s Property Crisis Threatens Its Biggest Pension Fund

Since last year’s US bank crisis, which witnessed the downfall of Silicon Valley Bank, Signature Bank and First Republic, the pension group has let go of a number of top executives and board members, including CEO Magnus Billing and Head of Equities Liselott Ledin. The group’s chief investment officer, Henrik Gade Jepsen, also stepped down last summer.

Alecta presented Rohde as a successor to Ingrid Bonde on Jan. 23. Bonde stepped down in October after facing criticism over the fund’s investments. At the time, she said there had been “too much focus on me as person.”

Read More: How Sweden’s Biggest Pension Fund Was Roiled by a US Bank Crisis

