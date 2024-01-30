(Bloomberg) -- The Swedish pension group Alecta, which is trying to restore its reputation after a series of ill-judged investments, withdrew its nomination of Lars Rohde as new chairman only a week after announcing he would take over the post.

“Following the nomination, the election committee has been made aware that Rohde will accept to join another board imminently,” the company said in a statement on Tuesday. It cited “competitive reasons” for why the two board positions aren’t compatible for Rohde.

In his place, the election committee proposed Carina Akerstrom, a former chief executive officer of Svenska Handelsbanken AB, as chair to oversee the fund managing $90 billion in Swedish pension money.

Alecta made headlines last year after losing some $2 billion in the banking turmoil that started with the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank in the US. The Stockholm-based company is also facing a probe by public prosecutors over $4.6 billion spent building up a 38% stake in privately owned landlord Heimstaden Bostad AB, which is currently scrambling to offload properties amid credit-rating downgrades and a steep jump in borrowing costs.

Since the crisis in niche US banks about a year ago, the pension group has let go of a number of top executives and board members — including CEO Magnus Billing and Head of Equities Liselott Ledin. The group’s chief investment officer, Henrik Gade Jepsen, also stepped down in the summer.

Alecta presented Rohde, a former governor of Denmark’s central bank, as a successor to Ingrid Bonde on Jan. 23. She had stepped down in October after facing criticism about the fund’s investments. At that time, she said it had been “too much focus on me as person.”

The committee will meet on Feb. 22 to elect Akerstrom.

“It is a given for me to say yes when I am asked to become chairman of Alecta, even if I did not expect the question at this time,” the former Handelsbanken CEO said in the statement.

Alecta had exited stakes in Handelsbanken and its Swedish peer Swedbank AB in 2022.

