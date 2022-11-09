(Bloomberg) -- Sweden’s biggest nuclear rector has unexpectedly shut down after suffering a fault on its turbine.

The shutdown of the plant, which is operated by Uniper SE and is vital to power supplies in southern Sweden, makes an already strained supply situation even worse -- although demand is temperated by unseasonably mild weather.

Uniper SE’s 1,400-megawatt facility halted completely at 10:43 a.m. local time after earlier running at slightly reduced capacity, according to a filing with power exchange Nord Pool.

“We’re carrying out searches to see what the fault is,” said Uniper spokesman Torbjorn Larsson.

The firm aims to update the market within 25 hours, according to the filing.

