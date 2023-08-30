(Bloomberg) -- Sweden’s biggest nuclear reactor will operate at reduced output for more than two weeks.

Uniper SE’s Oskarshamn-3 unit in the southeast of the nation is set to resume full output on Sept. 15, the German utility said in a filing.

There is a “problem with pump in turbine system. Corrective actions ongoing,” the firm said in the filing with the Nord Pool power exchange.

While demand is relatively low because of the late summer lull, the plant is located in southern Sweden, a region that needs all the capacity it can get because of permanent closures to other reactors in the past decade.

The plant has a capacity of 1,400 megawatts, according to Nord Pool.

(Corrects story from Wednesday to show the reactor will operate at reduced level until Sept. 15, not be fully offline until that date.)

