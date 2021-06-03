(Bloomberg) -- A scandal over animal welfare at Scandi Standard AB has now prompted a change of leadership at the very top of the Swedish poultry producer.

The Stockholm-based company on Thursday named Otto Drakenberg as its new CEO on a temporary basis in an effort to restore customer confidence after one of its chicken brands was exposed in local media as having shortcomings in how it handled animals.

“We see a need to strengthen the leadership at group level in order to progress a number of projects and processes in the company,” board chairman Johan Bygge said in a statement.

The incoming CEO will initially focus on the “situation at the Swedish chicken production plant Kronfagel, and also engage in finding a sustainable solution regarding the Danish Ready-to-cook business,” according to the company.

Last week, the City of Gothenburg was said to have stopped buying chicken from Kronfagel due to reports about misconduct in the company’s slaughterhouses.

Drakenberg, who previously worked as CEO of Selecta, Swegro and Twilfit, replaces Leif Bergvall Hansen with immediate effect.

