(Bloomberg) -- Swedish market research firm Cint Group AB agreed to buy U.S. analytics company Lucid Holdings LLC for about $1.1 billion to expand its foothold in the digital survey market.

Cint, which listed in Stockholm in February, will pay $580 million in cash and $470 million in shares for Lucid, it said in a statement on Wednesday. The deal is seen closing by the end of the year.

The New Orleans-headquartered Lucid runs a research technology platform that provides access to first-party survey data with respondents in over 100 countries.

“The acquisition of Lucid will establish the combined group as a U.S. and global leader in technology enabled insights, further strengthening Cint’s driven platform,” the company said. “Furthermore, the transaction will give Cint access to a highly competitive audience-tracking technology and offering.”

Cint, whose main shareholder is private-equity firm Nordic Capital, expects run-rate annual earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization synergy potential of 40 million euros ($46.4 million) to be fully implemented within 24 months of closing of the deal, with initial benefits in the first 6 months after closing.

To finance the cash part of the deal, the Swedish company is planning a share issue of as much as $510 million directed at Swedish and international institutional investors through an accelerated bookbuilt offering. It has also secured $120 million of debt financing.

Carnegie Investment Bank AB and Danske Bank A/S are acting as financial advisors and joint bookrunners in the directed share issue.

