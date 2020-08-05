(Bloomberg) --

Sweden was unable to escape its worst economic contraction on record despite adopting one of Europe’s softest approaches to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Gross domestic product shrunk 8.2% in the second quarter, compared with the same quarter of 2019, and 8.6% when compared to the previous three months, according to a first estimate from Statistics Sweden. Economists surveyed by Bloomberg had expected a year-on-year drop of 7.4%.

The krona weakened slightly and was trading at 10.2894 per euro at 9:50 a.m. in Stockholm.

The spring slump coincided with the peak of the pandemic and was softer than in the U.S. or the euro area, but questions remain about the pace of recovery in the Nordic region’s largest economy as other countries open up.

Unlike its neighbors, Sweden refrained from imposing a mandatory lockdown, relying instead on voluntary public health guidelines. The strategy has coincided with a considerably higher mortality rate than in neighboring countries and fresh research suggests it may not have succeeded in sustaining consumer spending.

“The sharp contraction in the Swedish economy in Q2 confirms that it has not been immune to Covid, despite the government’s well-documented light-touch lockdown,” said David Oxley, senior Europe economist at Capital Economics. “Nonetheless, the economic crunch over the first half of the year is in a different league entirely to the horror shows elsewhere in Europe.”

The government has said the approach was never about economic benefits but about enacting sustainable policies. Prime minister Stefan Lofven has also conceded more should have been done at the outset to test people and protect the elderly.

Plummeting export demand has also been blamed for a sharp rise in unemployment in the small and open Nordic economy, despite a massive spending package from the government.

According to Nordea economist Torbjorn Isaksson said “it is too early to evaluate how different strategies to deal with COVID-19 have effected the economies” and that it’s “difficult to estimate the strength of the recovery at this point.” Still the Riksbank’s forecast for a full year drop of 4.5% “seems reasonable” and the 2Q estimate “doesn’t change much for the monetary policy outlook,” he said.

“Going forward, we expect the sentiment and activity indicators to keep improving as long as there are no major setbacks related to the coronavirus. However, considering the large drop in GDP, it will take a long time before economic activity returns to pre-crisis level,” Swedbank senior economist Pernilla Johansson

Statistics Sweden is scheduled to publish updated estimates on second quarter GDP on Aug. 28.

