(Bloomberg) -- Sweden’s economy bounced back in July from a deep decline the month before, according to preliminary estimates from the country’s statistics agency.

Gross domestic product grew by 0.5% compared with June, and contracted 0.8% from July 2022, according to a statement from Statistics Sweden. Analysts surveyed by Bloomberg on average estimated 0.4% monthly growth.

The data comes as the economic outlook for Sweden has deteriorated, with softer demand for the nation’s export goods adding to previous factors weighing on growth, such as weak household spending and an abrupt decline in housing construction. That has led some forecasters to pencil in two straight years of contraction.

Growth and consumption data will be keenly studied by the Riksbank ahead of a meeting later this month, when policymakers are widely expected to increase their benchmark rate by a quarter of a percentage point, to 4%.

“Today’s data show a more resilient economy than we expected,” analysts Pernilla Johansson and Maria Wallin Fredholm at Swedbank AB wrote in a note to clients.

“Flash data is usually revised, but if anything, it indicates that our forecast of a decline in GDP by 0.9% this year, calendar-adjusted, could be too pessimistic,” they said. “The outcome supports our view that the Riksbank will hike twice during the autumn.”

In July, household consumption increased by 0.5% from the month before, following two months of declines, while industrial orders fell by 6.2%, separate releases from the statistics agency showed.

The numbers indicate that industrial activity is slowing, “reflecting similar trends in the eurozone,” according to Svenska Handelsbanken AB chief strategist Claes Mahlen, who said he sees no impact on expectations for the Riksbank’s next decision in light of the data. “A rate hike in September is a done deal” and fully priced in by markets, he said.

By increasing borrowing costs, the central bank hopes to engineer a soft landing for the economy while capping stubborn price increases on services. A record-weak Swedish krona has complicated that task by feeding imported inflation, at the same time as the country’s commercial property sector is reeling under rising financing costs.

