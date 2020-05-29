(Bloomberg) -- Sweden’s strategy of limiting Covid-19 related restrictions appeared to have paid off in the first quarter, with the economy posting a surprise gain.

According to final data from Statistics Sweden on Friday, gross domestic product rose 0.1% in the first three months of 2020, compared with the fourth quarter of 2019. The change was mainly driven by exports but was offset by household consumption. Calendar adjusted and compared with the first quarter of 2019, GDP rose 0.4%.

A preliminary flash indicator had shown a GDP contraction of 0.3% over the quarter and the positive surprise helped strengthen the krona.

Sweden’s performance contrasts sharply with those of neighboring Finland and Denmark, which both introduced stricter restrictions and posted contractions during the same period.

“This is yet another sign that less strict containment measures eased the initial blow to the economy from the pandemic,” Bloomberg economist Johanna Jeansson said. “We don’t expect Sweden will escape a recession in 2020, but it is set to be smaller than elsewhere.”

Sweden’s National Institute of Economic Research expects GDP to contract by 7% this year, while the government is braced for what could potentially be the deepest slump since World War II.

