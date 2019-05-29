(Bloomberg) -- Sweden’s economy expanded three times faster than estimated at the start of the year, boosted by exports as households cut back on spending.

Gross domestic product grew 0.6% in the first quarter and 2.1% from a year earlier, Statistics Sweden said on Wednesday. Economists had predicted an expansion of 0.2% and 1.7%, respectively. The Riksbank expected annual growth of 1.7%.

Key insights

Growth in the quarter was helped by a growing trade surplus, as exports held up even amid growing global trade tensions while imports declined. Most other key components dropped, including consumer spending and investments.

A drop in house prices since 2017 has weighed on both the key component of housing investments and consumers. Coupled with rising global uncertainty, Swedish consumer confidence fell to a six-year low in May amid increased pessimism about both their own economic situation and the state of the country.

They are also seeing their purchasing power eroded as Sweden’s krona has tumbled this year as the country’s central bank struggles to lift rates above zero again.

What the Economists Say

Torbjorn Isaksson, chief analyst at Nordea: “Domestic demand on the weak side. Household consumption declined q/q and was unchanged over the year. In all, headline figures stronger than expected but composition unfavorable as domestic demand was sluggish.”

“It should be a number that will be welcomed a bit by the Riksbank,” said Andreas Wallstrom, an economist at Swedbank. “There’s not really any recession anywhere near, and the labor market should continue to hold up well. That speaks in favor of that the Riksbank can come back later this year and raise the rate.”

"We were above consensus, but this was even better than we expected,” said Robert Bergqvist, chief economist at SEB. “This means we’ve been a bit too pessimistic. It’s a nice thing to say that many forecasters are going to have to make upward revisions, unless they of course believe the upcoming quarters are going to be very bad.”

Market Reaction

The krona was little changed at 10.71 kronor per euro as of 9:56 a.m.

Know more

For more details, see this table

To contact the reporters on this story: Amanda Billner in Stockholm at abillner@bloomberg.net;Rafaela Lindeberg in Stockholm at rlindeberg@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Jonas Bergman at jbergman@bloomberg.net, Stephen Treloar

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.