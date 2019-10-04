(Bloomberg) -- Explore what’s moving the global economy in the new season of the Stephanomics podcast. Subscribe via Pocket Cast or iTunes.

A key Swedish central banker said the country is too focused on budget surpluses and called for coordination between fiscal and monetary policy as the Riksbank struggles to exit negative interest rates.

Speaking at a panel debate in Stockholm, Deputy Governor Per Jansson said there was “too much focus” on surpluses considering Sweden has strong public finances and has cut government debt to its self-imposed anchor.

Echoing a growing debate abroad, Jansson called for ordered talks between the central bank and the government on the “policy mix” as the nation once again faces a slowdown in economic growth. Fundamentally, the separation between monetary and fiscal policy has been a good thing and has worked well, “but times change,” he said.

Recent data have shown a deepening slowdown in the Swedish economy, with manufacturing and the service industries buckling under the weight of global trade turmoil. Speculation has grown that the central bank will need to call off its planned rate increases later this year as it seeks to end almost half a decade of negative rates. Other banks, such as the Federal Reserve and European Central Bank, are already adding stimulus again.

Jansson said that Riksbank has the ability to add stimulus if needed, but doesn’t have the same “ammunition” given the record stimulus of recent years. One of most consistently dovish members on the board, he said that recent data have strengthened his view that a rate increase toward the end of the year isn’t a good idea.

Sweden’s government is in a wait-see-mode on the economy after last month revealing a budget that includes a surplus for next year, sticking within a framework that calls for the government to run a 0.33% surplus of GDP over an economic cycle.

Though with the economy all-but stalled and with unemployment having surged over the summer months, Finance Minister Magdalena Andersson recently said that the government stands ready to add stimulus if needed, but that “we’re not there yet.”

