Sweden’s GDP Grows More Than Expected at Start of Year

(Bloomberg) -- Sweden’s economic output grew more than previously estimated at the start of the year, as rising inventories and higher net exports helped offset a decline in private spending.

First-quarter gross domestic product increased 0.6% from the previous three-month period, according to Statistics Sweden. That compares with a median estimate of 0.2% growth in a Bloomberg survey of economists, matching the pace indicated by a flash estimate.

The increase follows a 0.5% contraction in the last quarter of 2022, and confirms the brighter-than-expected picture for the largest Nordic economy, which has so far defied forecasts of a recession even as households and its housing market are hit by the fallout from higher prices and surging borrowing costs.

Inventory investments contributed 0.6 percentage points to GDP growth, while net exports added 0.3 percentage points, the office said. Household consumption fell 1.2%.

Forecasters still believe that economic output will shrink this year, and the European Commission projects that Sweden will undergo the worst contraction in the European Union.

