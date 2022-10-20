(Bloomberg) -- The plunge in the Swedish housing market deepened last month to most since the financial crisis, with the prices of single-family homes coming under growing pressure as higher energy costs deter buyers.

The largest Nordic property market that was one of the hottest during the pandemic is now among the bellwethers for the global housing cooldown amid central banks’ aggressive interest rate-increases seeking to tackle soaring consumer prices. The decline in home costs from the March peak reached 11.2% last month, the biggest drop since the global financial crisis when prices retreated 12.6% in the space of eight months.

The HOX Sweden housing-price index fell for the sixth month, retreating by 2.8% in September from August, according to Valueguard, which compiles the data.

“The uncertainty regarding how high the mortgage rates will rise at the same time as there are clear signs that the economy is slowing, which eventually will also impact the labor market, is clearly having a dampening effect on the sentiment among potential home buyers,” Swedbank’s analyst Maria Wallin Fredholm said in a note to clients.

She added that there’s “a clear downside risk” to the bank’s projection that the price decline will total about 15%, on seasonally adjusted terms, as the forecasts for mortgage rates have been raised “a lot” during the autumn.

The Riksbank last month forecast a peak-to-trough fall of 18%. The slide is precipitated by inflation, which hit another three-decade high in September despite the Swedish central bank’s record-large hike in borrowing costs.

Read More: Swedish Inflation Hits 31-Year High on Power, Weak Krona

“Above all, it’s the price of detached houses that is the focus of the correction at the moment,” Henrik Freudenthal, a spokesman with broker Svensk Fastighetsformedling, said in an e-mailed comment. “It’s of course affected by concerns about operating expenses with the expected high cost of electricity this winter.”

Prices of detached houses, which gained the most during the Covid-19 crisis, dropped 3.3% in September, while apartment prices declined 1.9%. In the first half of October, apartment prices continued to slide in Stockholm and Gothenburg, the second-largest city.

Looking at the data in seasonally adjusted terms, the housing market overall is now faring worse than during the global financial crisis, Nordea Bank analyst Gustav Helgesson said.

Sweden’s decline compares with a 12.6% plunge from the peak in New Zealand and an almost 9% fall in Canada. Danske Bank A/S said earlier this month it doesn’t expect a Swedish housing crash, projecting home prices to slide “another 10%” back to levels of summer 2020.

