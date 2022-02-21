(Bloomberg) --

Pressure is piling up on Riksbank Governor Stefan Ingves to unwind the central bank’s ultra-loose policy as Sweden’s tight labor market and rising energy prices starts to translate into broader inflation.

The Nordic nation has recovered briskly from the pandemic and its economy is showing signs of overheating, prompting critics within the bank as well as externally to push for withdrawing stimulus. In the minutes from a policy meeting earlier this month, three dissidents laid out their arguments for why the central bank should reduce its bond holdings in the coming quarter.

“After our last monetary policy meeting, inflation has been surprisingly high while the economic outlook remains strong,” Deputy Governor Martin Floden said at the Feb. 9 meeting, according to the minutes published on Monday. “The arguments for winding down asset purchases slightly faster have thereby been strengthened.”

Ingves and two deputies opposed the move and won the day by way of the governor’s casting vote, but opposition against the Riksbank’s dovish stance is far from limited to the executive board. Annika Winsth, chief economist at Nordea and a prominent critic, says the Riksbank should reconsider its posture as employment is clearly above pre-pandemic levels and companies are struggling to hire and retain staff.

“We are approaching two years of recovery, and if you perpetuate a crisis policy in that situation, it’s not strange that you end up in a situation with an extremely hot labor market,” Winsth said in a phone interview. “The Swedish economy doesn’t need this stimulus. Rather the opposite.”

Pricing, Housing Risks

Irrespective of the criticism, data may force Ingves and his allies to change their tack soon. Figures released last week showed that core inflation, which strips out energy, rose to its highest level since 2002 and far exceeded Riksbank expectations.

That shoots a whole in the position of dovish rate-setters, which have argued that overall inflation pressure is moderate, citing price increases excluding energy being below 2%.

Amid a strong rise in housing prices, the Riksbank’s purchases of mortgage bonds has also led to some concern that they could contribute to increasing financial stability risks. Erik Thedeen, the head of Sweden’s Financial Supervisory Authority, said earlier this month that the bank should move toward ending purchases.

While Ingves has regularly addressed housing risk -- once likening it to “sitting on top of a volcano” -- he usually points out that dealing with market flaws are a problem for politicians, and not the Riksbank. But Winsth says the central bank should take account of high levels of household debt.

“The central bank has a responsibility when it sees that the structure is flawed,” she said. “Saying that someone else should fix this is a bit like burying your head in the sand.”

Rate Doubts

Beyond the internal debate about asset purchases, investors are expressing serious doubts that the Riksbank can stick to its plan to keep the benchmark rate at zero until 2024. Rate markets have now priced in almost two 25 basis point hikes in a year.

The minutes gave some indication that the chasm between market expectations and the Riksbank’s plans could narrow significantly when policy makers meet for their next rate decision.

Floden, as well as Deputy Governor Anna Breman, indicated that they might have been willing to support an earlier rate hike. Even Ingves mentioned the significance of “an interest rate with a respectful distance from zero.” Comments like those, along with recent economic data, sets the stage for an interesting meeting in April.

“If they are to reverse course, that’s probably when they have to do it,” Winsth said. “In that case, they may flag a rate hike in September, or more likely November. After that it is almost too late.”

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.