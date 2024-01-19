(Bloomberg) -- A downturn in Sweden’s homebuilding industry forced construction group Peab AB to issue a profit warning for the fourth quarter, pushing its shares down the most in almost four years.

The Forslov-based company booked a total of 525 million kronor ($50 million) in provisions, writedowns and restructuring costs to adjust its operations to the steep decline in the housing market, it said in a statement late on Thursday.

“The past few years have been marked by circumstances that have been turbulent in many ways, entailing both higher construction costs and drastic interest rate hikes.” Production starts of tenant-owner apartments are now “almost completely nonexistent,” it added.

Peab’s struggles echo that of fellow builder Skanska AB, which last week announced a $195 million writedown on its property assets. The warnings from two of Sweden’s major construction firms come as new home builds in the country fell by 68% last month from a peak in August 2021. Adding to the challenges facing the sector are weakening home prices and a wave of bankruptcies.

Peab also said it plans to lower its dividend to 1.5 kronor per share for 2023, down from 4 kronor the year before. Shares in the Swedish construction group fell as much as 15% on Friday, the biggest drop since March 2020.

