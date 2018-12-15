(Bloomberg) -- Swedish opposition leader Ulf Kristersson, the man most likely to be asked to form a new government after Stefan Lofven’s second defeat in parliament on Friday, is calling for a quick resolution to the country’s political stalemate, warning that the chances of a snap election are now rising.

“Ultimately, we are heading at quite a high speed toward a new election,” the Moderate Party leader was quoted as saying by daily Svenska Dagbladet on Saturday. “I think we would be respectful to the Swedish people if we tried to solve this before Christmas,” Kristersson said.

